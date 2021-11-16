Bangladesh whitewash Zimbabwe 3-0

Touring Bangladesh Women’s Cricket team whitewashed hosts Zimbabwean Women’s team in the three-match ODI series, outplaying them by seven wickets with 190 balls remaining in the 3rd and last match at the Queen’s Sports Club ground in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe on Monday, reports UNB.

Bangladesh made a flying start in the three-match ODI series beating Zimbabwe by eight wickets in the first match on Wednesday and clinched the series crushing them by nine wickets in the 2nd match at the same venue last Saturday.