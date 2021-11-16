Bangladesh whitewash Zimbabwe 3-0

In the day’s last and final ODI, Zimbabwean Women’s opted to bat first after winning the toss and they were bundled out cheaply for 72 runs in 27.2 overs with opener Sharne Mayers being the lone batter reaching the double digit of 39 runs, off 61 balls, featuring four boundaries.
Bangladeshi left arm orthodox bowler Nahida Akter made the major damage in Zimbabwean innings grabbing five wickets for 21 with four maidens in her 10-over spell.
Rumana Ahmed and Fariha Trisna took two wickets each conceding 7 and 17 runs respectively.
Chasing a poor target of 73 runs in 50 overs, Bangladesh Women’s opened the innings and easily reached their target scoring 74 runs for the loss of three wickets in just 12 overs to earn another convincing victory in the series.
Opener Murshida Khatun contributed 39 runs off 48 balls hitting five boundaries, captain Nigar Sultana made 27-ball 12 runs with a boundary while another opener Nuzhat Tasnia scored 24-ball 10 runs.
Later, Nahida Akhter of Bangladesh was adjudged player of the match for her five-wicket haul (5/21).
Nahida also named as the player of the series jointly for taking 11 wickets alongside Murshida Khatun, who scored 97 runs in the series.
Earlier, a 16-member Bangladesh women’s cricket team reached the Zimbabwean capital Harare on 5 November to participate in the ICC Women's World Cup Qualifiers’2021 in Zimbabwe.
Bangladesh Women’s team played a three-match ODI series there against hosts Zimbabwe in Bulawayo as part of their preparation for the ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifiers 2021, also scheduled for Zimbabwe from 21 November to 5 December next.
Three top teams from 10-team qualifying rounds, will earn the right to play in the eight-team final round along with former champions Australia, England, South Africa, India and hosts New Zealand from 4 March to 3 April in 2022.
Bangladesh squad
Nigar Sultana Joty (Captain), Murshida Khatun, Nuzhat Tasnia, Fargana Hoque Pinky, Rumana Ahmed, Ritu Moni, Nahida Akter, Salma Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Lata Mondol, Fahima Khatun, Fariha Islam Trisna, Sharmin Akter Supta, Sobhana Mostary, Khadiza-Tul Kubra and Shanjida Akther Maghla.