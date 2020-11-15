BCB announces full schedule of Bangabandhu T20 Cup Cricket

The five-team Bangabandhu T20 Cup Cricket will begin on 24 November at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka, reports news agency UNB.

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Saturday announced the full itinerary of the T20 Cup, named after Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the occasion of the Mujib Borsho.

Two matches will be played every day at 1:30pm and 6:30pm respectively, but Friday’s matches will be at 2:00pm and 7:00pm respectively.