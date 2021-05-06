BCB announces itinerary for Sri Lanka's tour of Bangladesh

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Wednesday announced the itinerary for the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka to Bangladesh to play a three-match ODI series against the Tigers, reports UNB.
Sri Lanka will arrive in Dhaka on 16 May to play the ODI matches on 23, 25 and 28 May. All the matches will be held at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.
Soon after their arrival, Sri Lanka team will go into three-day quarantine from 16 May.
On completion of the quarantine period, the tourists will have a two-day training session at BCB national cricket academy on 19 and 20 May.
Later, they will play a practice match at BKSP in Savar on 21 May.
Earlier, on Saturday, BCB announced a 23-member preliminary squad Sri Lanka’s Tour of Bangladesh.
Bangladesh squad: Tamim Iqbal (captain), Naim Sheikh, Imrul Kayes, Liton Kumar Das, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Md Mithun, Mahmud Ullah, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Saif Uddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam and Shohidul Islam.