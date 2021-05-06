BCB announces itinerary for Sri Lanka's tour of Bangladesh

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Wednesday announced the itinerary for the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka to Bangladesh to play a three-match ODI series against the Tigers, reports UNB.

Sri Lanka will arrive in Dhaka on 16 May to play the ODI matches on 23, 25 and 28 May. All the matches will be held at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

Soon after their arrival, Sri Lanka team will go into three-day quarantine from 16 May.

On completion of the quarantine period, the tourists will have a two-day training session at BCB national cricket academy on 19 and 20 May.