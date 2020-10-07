BCB announces teams for 50-over Tournament

The event is a part of the continuing initiatives of the BCB aimed at a gradual resumption of normal cricketing activities in the country which have been disrupted since March this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tournament is expected to provide all leading and upcoming cricketers the opportunity for some quality competitive cricket in the current situation.

The three teams have been named after three respective captains --Mahmud Ullah, Najmul Hossain Shanto and Tamim Iqbal khan.

Each team will face each other twice with the top two teams in the points table of league basis matches will play in the final on 23 October.

All the matches will take place at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on day-night basis and all the matches will begin at 3:30 pm.