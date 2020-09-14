BCB decides to resume domestic cricket

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has decided to resume the domestic cricket, reports UNB.
“We are working to bring the cricket back in the field. We're not sure if we can invite an international team to Bangladesh, but we definitely will start domestic cricket soon. We’ll reveal the plan in details quickly,” said BCB president Nazmul Hassan on Monday at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.
The last competitive cricket match held in Bangladesh was back in March. All the cricketing activities were on hold completely or on a limited scale since then.
Professional cricketers were stuck at home for months until they started an individual training programme just ahead of Eid-ul-Adha, which is still going on.
Many cricketers along with the Cricket Welfare Association of Bangladesh (CWAB) earlier urged the BCB to provide the facilities so that domestic cricket can make a comeback. But considering the COVID-19 situation of the country, BCB adopted a slow-moving policy.