BCB decides to resume domestic cricket

The last competitive cricket match held in Bangladesh was back in March. All the cricketing activities were on hold completely or on a limited scale since then.

Professional cricketers were stuck at home for months until they started an individual training programme just ahead of Eid-ul-Adha, which is still going on.

Many cricketers along with the Cricket Welfare Association of Bangladesh (CWAB) earlier urged the BCB to provide the facilities so that domestic cricket can make a comeback. But considering the COVID-19 situation of the country, BCB adopted a slow-moving policy.