BCB President's Cup final rescheduled

Prothom Alo English Desk
Najmul Hossain Shanto-led team will face off against Mahmudullah Riyad-led Mahmullah XI in the final of BCB President’s CupUNB

The final of the BCB President’s Cup between Mahmudullah XI and Najmul XI, originally scheduled for Friday, has been shifted to Sunday due to inclement weather.

The decision has been made considering the inclement weather forecast over the next couple of days, reports UNB.

“This has been a very well-received tournament so far and we want to finish it in a befitting manner,” said BCB chief executive officer Nizam Uddin Chowdhury.

“The weather prediction is not favourable in the next two days and therefore, the final has been rescheduled for next Sunday to give every opportunity of holding a full-time game,” he added.

The final will start at 1:30pm (local time) on Sunday with Monday being a reserved day.

