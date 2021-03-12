BCB promises better wickets ahead of NCL

Eight divisional teams have been finalised ahead of the National Cricket League (NCL) 2021, reports news agency UNB.

Minhajul Abedin, the chief selector of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), said this on Thursday.

He also promised that better wickets, in other words more sporting pitches, would be offered for the cricketers in this season of NCL.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the last season of NCL was called off. But the board is confident of hosting the league from 22 March this year.

“We have finalised eight divisional teams with 18 members for each team,” Minhajul told the media. “The league may start on 22 March. But everything will depend on the progress of the Covid-19 vaccination of the cricketers.”