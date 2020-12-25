BCCI approves 10-team IPL from 2022

The Indian cricket board’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) has approved the addition of two more franchises for the Indian Premier League (IPL) from the 2022 season.

The decision came after weeks of speculations over the addition of new teams as also the interest shown by the Adani Group and RPSG (RP-Sanjeev Goenka) Group.

“The General Body authorised the IPL Governing Council to include up to 10 teams to the IPL. The IPL GC will work out the modalities regarding scheduling for up to 10 teams,” the BCCI said in a statement.

Introducing the new teams for the 2021 season anyway looked unlikely as it would have upset many franchises who did not want a bigger auction that would have forced them, especially those who performed well in the recently-concluded IPL, to offload most of their squad into the auction pool.