Australia’s top order fires to take charge against Indi

Australia's top four all slammed 50 or better on Thursday to take a firm grip on day one of the fourth Test against India, with fearless teenage opener Sam Konstas stealing the show.

Batting after captain Pat Cummins won the toss on a steamy day, the hosts reached 311-6 by the close in front of more than 87,000 fans at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

They were aided by some inconsistent early bowling and a flying start from Konstas.

The 19-year-old blasted a hugely entertaining 60 off 65 balls in a debut to remember, pounding 18 off one Jasprit Bumrah over and having a run-in with superstar Virat Kohli.

At the close, Steve Smith was not out 68 and Pat Cummins was eight. Marnus Labuschagne made 72 and Usman Khawaja 57.

All the bowlers were punished but they rallied with four wickets in the final session, including dangerman Travis Head for a duck, to haul themselves back into the contest.

Bumrah led the charge, ending with 3-75.