Veteran Elgar and new cap Bedingham put South Africa ahead against India

Dean Elgar, on the eve of retirement, and new cap David Bedingham took South Africa into the lead on the second day of the first Test against India at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Wednesday.

Elgar made a boundary-studded 140 not out and Bedingham an assured 56 as South Africa reached 256 for five - a lead of 11 runs - when bad light stopped play.

Two late wickets kept India in the game, especially as there was no sign that South African captain Temba Bavuma would bat after suffering a hamstring strain on the first day.

There was no update on his condition from the South African dressing room but he remained in his tracksuit while other batsmen took their turns to pad up.