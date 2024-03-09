Anderson takes 700th Test wicket as India 477 all out

The two put on 171 runs for the second wicket to raise India's hopes of a 4-1 finish to the five-match series.

India lost the opener but bounced back to take the following three.

Anderson had come into the series 10 away from the landmark of 700 wickets, and started the final match on 698 wickets.

He began his career in 2003 at Lord's against Zimbabwe and has since played 187 matches.

Called the "swing king" for his ability to move the ball both ways, Anderson averages under 27 and has 32 five-wicket hauls in Tests.