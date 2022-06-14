Blistering Bairstow blasts England to victory over New Zealand

Jonny Bairstow blasted a match-winning 136 from 92 balls to lead England to a remarkable five-wicket victory in the second Test over New Zealand on Tuesday, clinching the three-Test series.

New Zealand were bowled out for 284 before Lunch, setting England a target of 299 to win -- the highest ever to claim a Test victory at Trent Bridge.

England were 139 for four at Tea, having lost leading batsman Joe Root for three, with the game in the balance.