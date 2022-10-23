Having Netherlands as opponents no special relief: Shakib

Zimbabwe, a familiar opponent of the Tigers, are the other team to join them in Group 2 from the group-stage.
Having the Netherlands and familiar foes Zimbabwe as opponents should provide some relief for the Tigers, who are heading into the tournament on a four-match losing streak.
However, Bangladesh T20 captain Shakib Al Hasan dismissed the notion that the team is relieved to have the Netherlands as their opponents, claiming this is something the media has come up with.
“Look, we have five matches in the World Cup. We have prepared for these five matches. Whoever we play against, we will have the same approach, and that’s how it should be,” Shakib said during an online press conference ahead of Bangladesh’s match against the Netherlands on Sunday.
“Whether we play against the Netherlands, South Africa, India, Pakistan or Zimbabwe, our preparation will remain the same, our thought process will also remain the same,” he added.
Shakib further said that the Bangladesh team is only focusing on themselves, not their opponents.
“They (Dutch) have qualified as the deserving team. Maybe, you the media, have come up with the narrative that the Bangladesh team is relieved to be playing against the Netherlands. But we are not thinking like that. No team in the world thinks that this if this team comes it would be good and if this comes it would be bad. Every team wants to what’s best for themselves.”
Shakib also said that Bangladesh won’t make the mistake of taking the Netherlands lightly.
“No one in the team is feeling relieved. We are taking the same preparation that we would’ve taken had Sri Lanka or the West Indies had qualified in our group. And the thing you said about feeling relieved, that’s nothing but media propagation.”
The all-rounder is happy with the team’s preparation before the World Cup.
“I feel that we have had a good preparation. All the boys are fit and raring to go. The experience of playing four matches in New Zealand will help us a lot, because the condition in Hobart is very similar to New Zealand. The boys are ready, everyone is excited for tomorrow’s (Monday) match.”