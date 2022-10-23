Having Netherlands as opponents no special relief: Shakib

Bangladesh cricket fraternity heaved a sigh of relief when the Sri Lanka ensured qualification for the Super 12 stage as group champions, after starting their campaign with a defeat against Namibia.

Had Sri Lanka, the current Asia Cup champions, qualified as Group B runners-up, the Tigers would’ve had to face them in their opening game of the ICC T20 World Cup.

But in the end, the Netherlands qualified for the Super 12 as Group A runners-up and will square off against Bangladesh in the Group 2 fixture in Hobart on Monday.