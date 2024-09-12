Head, Zampa star as Australia beat England

But with Zampa taking an economical 2-20 in a match where England’s slow bowlers also impressed, it was more than enough as the hosts were dismissed for 151 to leave Australia 1-0 up in a three-match series.

“It was a nice start,” said player-of-the-match Head at the presentation ceremony, adding: “For me it was about using the pace well which I think I did.”

Stand-in England captain Phil Salt, leading the team in place of the injured Jos Buttler, said: “Everything was good (about captaincy) apart from the result.”

Turning to Head’s 23-ball innings, that featured eight fours and four sixes, Salt said: “When the ball starts flying like that it is all about how to shut him down.

“Maybe we could have done a bit better but it has given something to get clarity on in the next game.”