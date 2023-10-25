Australia beat Netherlands by 309 runs in World Cup

Glenn Maxwell's fastest World Cup century off 40 balls and 104 by David Warner led Australia to a record World Cup 309-run rout of the Netherlands on Wednesday for their third straight victory at the tournament.

Maxwell's 106 off 44 balls laced with nine fours and eight sixes fired Australia to 399-8, a total their bowlers defended easily as the Dutch were dismissed for just 90 in 21 overs in New Delhi.

Five-time winners Australia bettered their previous margin of World Cup victory -- against Afghanistan by 275 runs at Perth in 2015.

India holds the ODI record for highest margin of victory when they hammered Sri Lanka by 317 runs in Thiruvananthapuram earlier this year.

It was records galore on Wednesday as Maxwell's blitz bettered the record of South Africa's Aiden Markram who blasted a century off 49 balls against Sri Lanka just 18 days ago at the same venue.

He smashed Bas de Leede for two fours and three sixes on successive balls to achieve the feat before departing in the final over.

Warner, who clubbed 163 last time out against Pakistan, reached his second successive ton off 91 balls with 11 fours and three sixes to set the tone for his team's dominance.