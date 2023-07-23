Marufa’s interview: I was determined in the last over

You left the field injured. Then you came back and bowled the vital last over. What were you thinking then?

When I left, I had said, whatever happens, I shall go back to the field. If I showcase an excellent fielding or take a catch it will benefit the team. I did that. And when I came to bowl the last over, a determination was gripping inside. Three runs, I can do this (defend). I held the belief I would do this. I bowled according to that belief.