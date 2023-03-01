Shanto reaches maiden ODI fifty, Bangladesh rebuilding after losing Mushfiq, Shakib

Najmul Hossain Shanto brought up his maiden half-century in One-Day Internationals (ODI) as Bangladesh reached 133-4 after 31 overs in the first ODI against England at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Shanto took a single off Jofra Archer in the 31st over to reach the 50-run mark for the first time in his 16th ODI for the Tigers.