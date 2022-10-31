Finch hits form with 63 as Australia make 179-5 against Ireland

Aaron Finch stormed back to form with 63 as Australia made 179-5 against Ireland in their crucial ICC Twenty20 World Cup Group 1 match at the Gabba in Brisbane on Monday.

Finch hit his runs off just 44 deliveries to answer a growing number of critics who have called for the Australian captain to be dropped after a poor run of form.

Finch stayed patient as Australia lost their first three wickets to some tight bowling.