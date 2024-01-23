England's 'Bazball' faces toughest task yet in India series

England's "Bazball" style of attacking cricket faces its biggest challenge yet when they play an India side who have not lost a home Test series in more than a decade.

The five-Test series begins Thursday in Hyderabad, and although India will be without Virat Kohli for the first two matches because of personal reasons, they start as clear favourites.

But it was England who were the last team to beat India on home turf, when Alastair Cook's team won a four-match series 2-1.

Monty Panesar, who was part of that team, said the tourists had nothing to fear in a series where spin is expected to play a huge part.

"England have got every chance of winning Test matches out there," the former England spinner told talkSPORT.