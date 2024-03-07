Crawley hits fifty but England lose two in first session

Opener Zak Crawley hit a fluent half-century but England lost two wickets to Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav in the first session of the fifth and final Test on Thursday.

The tourists reached 100-2 at lunch after electing to bat in their bid for a consolation win at the picturesque Dharamsala stadium, overlooked by snow-capped Himalayan Mountains.

Crawley, on 61, was batting after wrist-spinner Yadav sent back Duckett on 27 to end a 64-run opening stand, with Ollie Pope stumped for 11 at the stroke of lunch.