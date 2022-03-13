Carey misses hundred as Australia pile 505-8 in second Test

Wicketkeeper Alex Carey hoped cracks on the pitch would help spinners take 20 wickets after Australia piled up 505-8 on the second day of the second Test against Pakistan in Karachi on Sunday.

The left-hander became Pakistan skipper Babar Azam's only second Test wicket as he missed the part-timer's straight delivery and was bowled for 93 with just two overs left before close.

When stumps were drawn, Mitchell Starc was batting on 28 with touring skipper Pat Cummins yet to get off the mark after Usman Khawaja hit a memorable 160 in the country of his birth.

"There are some cracks opening," said Carey. "I still think there's opportunities for us to pick 20 wickets going into tomorrow and day four and five."

On missing a hundred, Carey admitted the opportunity was lost.

"I am always disappointed when I get out. It was so close. Unfortunately, it's the way it goes."