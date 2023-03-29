Shepherd, Joseph take West Indies to South Africa series win

Romario Shepherd’s late batting assault and a five-wicket haul by Alzarri Joseph took the West Indies to a series-clinching seven-run win against South Africa in the third Twenty20 international at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

Shepherd slammed 44 not out off 22 balls to lift the West Indies from 161 for eight to 220 for eight, sharing an unbeaten ninth wicket stand of 59 off 26 balls with Joseph, who made 14 not out.

Fast bowler Joseph then took five for 40 as South Africa were restricted to 213 for six.