Shakib Al Hasan: Bangladesh cricket's unruly and under-fire champion

Bangladesh cricketer Shakib Al Hasan is the leading all-rounder of his era, whose laundry list of achievements is rivalled only by his disciplinary infractions and his brief political career under his country's loathed ex-leader.

Shakib has been the driving force of his team's rise to become serious international contenders, enthralling fans through both star turns and scandals.

He remains the only player to have topped the International Cricket Council all-rounder rankings in all three formats simultaneously

Now 37, Shakib is still performing -- he took three second-innings wickets as Bangladesh beat Pakistan for the first time in Tests on Sunday.