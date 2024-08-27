Mushfiqur opens up on murder charges against Shakib

Cricketer Shakib Al Hasan has been accused in a murder case while Bangladesh was facing Pakistan in the Rawalpindi Test. A total of 156 people, including former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, were accused in the case.

Mushfiqur Rahim, who has been playing together with Shakib from age-level-cricket, has termed this case as ‘false accusation’.

He posted on his Facebook page in protest of the ‘false case’ lodged against Shakib Al Hasan on Monday. He wrote, “Congratulations to Shakib on becoming the leading wicket taker as a left arm spinner. I have said it many times before, and I will say it again—I am proud to play alongside a champion like Shakib.”