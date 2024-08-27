Mushfiqur opens up on murder charges against Shakib
Cricketer Shakib Al Hasan has been accused in a murder case while Bangladesh was facing Pakistan in the Rawalpindi Test. A total of 156 people, including former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, were accused in the case.
Mushfiqur Rahim, who has been playing together with Shakib from age-level-cricket, has termed this case as ‘false accusation’.
He posted on his Facebook page in protest of the ‘false case’ lodged against Shakib Al Hasan on Monday. He wrote, “Congratulations to Shakib on becoming the leading wicket taker as a left arm spinner. I have said it many times before, and I will say it again—I am proud to play alongside a champion like Shakib.”
He further wrote, “As a teammate and a brother, I will be there during his tough times, and I do not support the false allegations made against him because I know he would never engage in inhumane actions. We are always with you, my friend.”
Earlier, senior Test player Mominul Haque also posted a status on Facebook in support of Shakib Al Hasan. He wrote, “Shakib Al Hasan has been representing the country for almost 18 years. How many matches he won for the country! Now he is accused in a false case!”
“Shakib Bhai, who has been accused of killing a garment worker, was playing in Canada at the time of the incident. He has been out of the country for a long time. Such an accusation against Shakib Bhai is completely unexpected. Such incidents can tarnish the image of our cricket. Filing controversial cases just to harass people in the new Bangladesh, which came through bloodshed of people and students, is unexpected. We want justice for all in the new Bangladesh. I have always supported cricketer Shakib Al Hasan and it will always remain the same.”
Shakib Al Hasan was made accused in a case filed over the killing of garment worker Md. Rubel on 5 August.
Rubel’s father Rafiqul Islam filed the case as the plaintiff.
Rubel was shot during a clash centering the quota reform movement which later turned into a movement demanding resignation of Sheikh Hasina and her government. Later, he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.