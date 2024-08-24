Mushfiuqr misses a double-tonne but creates records

Bangladesh batter Mushfiqur Rahim missed a double-tonne by just nine runs in the ongoing Rawalpindi Test against Pakistan on Saturday. He ended up on 191. Despite missing on the chance of his fourth double tonne, Mushfiqur brought some changes to the record book.

His newest century moved him past Tamim Iqbal to become the second-highest century-maker for Bangladesh in Test cricket, with only Mominul Haque ahead of him, who has 12 centuries.

Mushfiqur’s century also marked his 5th on foreign soil, the most by any Bangladeshi batter in Tests. By surpassing Tamim’s four centuries abroad, Mushfiqur has set a new standard for Bangladeshi players in overseas conditions.