Mushfiuqr misses a double-tonne but creates records
Bangladesh batter Mushfiqur Rahim missed a double-tonne by just nine runs in the ongoing Rawalpindi Test against Pakistan on Saturday. He ended up on 191. Despite missing on the chance of his fourth double tonne, Mushfiqur brought some changes to the record book.
His newest century moved him past Tamim Iqbal to become the second-highest century-maker for Bangladesh in Test cricket, with only Mominul Haque ahead of him, who has 12 centuries.
Mushfiqur’s century also marked his 5th on foreign soil, the most by any Bangladeshi batter in Tests. By surpassing Tamim’s four centuries abroad, Mushfiqur has set a new standard for Bangladeshi players in overseas conditions.
At the same time, this century was Mushfiqur’s 20th across all formats—Tests, ODIs, and T20s—making him only the second Bangladeshi batter to reach this milestone. Tamim remains the leader with 25 centuries, but Mushfiqur's achievement further solidifies his place in Bangladesh cricket history.
Another key milestone in this match was Mushfiqur crossing the 15,000-run mark in international cricket. He is only the second Bangladeshi batter to reach this figure, with his current total at 15,084 runs, just behind Tamim’s 15,192.
In the first innings of the ongoing Test, Pakistan posted 448 for six in the first innings. In reply, Bangladesh started well despite losing two of its top-four batters in a smaller total. But half-centuries from Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, and Litton Das kept Bangladesh in the race. And the century of Mushfiqur and the half-century of Mehdiy Hasan Miraz helped Bangladesh secure a lead in the first innings.
After the 157th over, Bangladesh’s total was 528 for seven, which is now their second-highest Test total against Pakistan.