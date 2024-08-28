Shakib to continue playing until proven guilty

Both the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and Shakib Al Hasan were under some pressure with the murder case filed against the former Bangladesh skipper and world no. 1 all-rounder and the subsequent legal notice to bring him back from Pakistan where the team is touring.

The pressure will remain until the case is settled. However, the BCB has decided to provide legal assistance to Shakib Al Hasan as he is a national player under contract and is touring Pakistan as an important member of the team.

“We have stuck to our previous decision regarding Shakib. He will continue playing. We also said the same in response to the legal notice we were served regarding bringing back Shakib to the country,” BCB president Faruque Ahmed told Prothom Alo over the phone.