Sri Lanka coach terms rivalry against Tigers as ‘great’

Sri Lanka head coach Chris Silverwood didn’t mind about the tough rivalry between his side and Bangladesh which often crossed the limits.

Relations between the players of the two sides haven’t been cordial since 2018 when a Bangladesh’s ‘nagin dance’ issue earned the wrath of the Sri Lankan players. The situation took further nosedive when Shakib Al Hasan inflicted a ‘timed out’ dismissal on Angelo Mathews, which Sri Lanka said was against the spirit of the game.

The Lankan players however brought out the ‘timed out’ celebration after winning the T20I series by 2-1 but the celebration this time earned Bangladesh players’ ire, a thing which Tigers captain Najmul Hossain Shanto hinted saying that the Lankan players should move on from this incident because Bangladesh inflicted the dismissal within the law of the cricket.