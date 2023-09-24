Sodhi hails Litton for calling him back

New Zealand leg-spinner Ish Sodhi hailed Bangladesh captain Litton Das for recalling him despite being run out.

Sodhi returned with his career-best 6-39 against Bangladesh in their second ODI but his incident during batting created more controversary.

On Saturday during the 46th over, as he got out of the crease from the non-striking end the bowler broke the stumps within his bowling action. According to law the mode of dismissal, which was once termed as Mankading, is regarded as a normal run out. But Bangladesh skipper decided to withdraw appeal and call back the batter. An ecstatic Sodhi shook hands and embrace with bowler and captain.