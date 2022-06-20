'Classy' Nissanka stars as Sri Lanka cruise past Australia

Pathum Nissanka scored a brilliant maiden ODI century on Sunday as Sri Lanka stunned Australia to go 2-1 up in the third one-day international.

Set a tricky 292 to win after a Travis Head 70, the hosts won comfortably with nine balls to spare in Colombo, in their second straight victory in the five-match series.

Glenn Maxwell bowled Niroshan Dickwella for 25 but helped by the dew, Nissanka and Kusal Mendis ground down the injury-depleted Australian attack of Josh Hazlewood, Jhye Richardson and Matthew Kuhnemann.

Mendis retired hurt unbeaten on 87 off 85 balls and was replaced by Dhananjaya de Silva who made 25, but Nissanka clung on until almost the end, caught off Richardson for 137 off 147.