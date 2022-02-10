Comilla eliminates Sylhet to secure play-off

Opener Mahmudul Hasan struck a sublime knock of 65 runs from just 50 balls as Comilla Victorians became the second team to confirm the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) playoff after their four-wicket victory against Sylhet Sunrisers at Sylhet Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, reports BSS.

Frotune Barishal, the table topper so far, was the first team to move into the playoff. By winning the game against Sylhet, who were already eliminated from the race, Comilla retained their second spot with 11 points from eight matches. Barishal had 13 points from nine games.