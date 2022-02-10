Comilla eliminates Sylhet to secure play-off

Sylhet's Colin Ingram fell short of his century for the consecutive second day but his 89 runs was key in helping Sylhet to post a respectable 169-5 after being sent to bat first. But Joy who clobbered seven fours and two sixes for his 65 off 50 trumped his knock to guide Comilla to win with 173-6 with a ball to spare.
Ingram played a brilliant knock of 90 against Barishal a day before which also came in a losing-cause.
Comilla made a horrible start to the chase as they lost inform Liton Das (7) and Faf du Plessis (2) in quick succession that left them to tricky 22-2.
But Joy looked brimming with confidence as he hit the bowlers all corner of the park right from the start. He got an able support from Moeen and together they put Comilla on top with 82-run partnership.
After hitting 46 off 35, that included four fours and two sixes, Moeen was undone by a slower of Sylhet captain Ravi Bopara. Joy kept the side unscathed but captain Imrul Kayes was removed for 16. However Alauddin Babu took the prized scalp of Joy and then took out Ariful Haque for duck in the consecutive deliveries.
After losing those three wickets in the space of just 17 runs, Comilla seemed to have lost the plot but a whirlwind batting of Sunil Narine who played a little camio of 24 not out of just 12 balls quelled all fear.
Abu Hider Rony then struck a boundary to confirm Comilla's victory with one ball remaining.
Colin Ingram and Anamul Haque Bijoy earlier gave the side a terrific start, sharing 105 run for the opening stand that raised a prospect of amassing 200 plus on the board. But that was not to be as Ingram got hardly any support after Bijoy was dismissed by Mustafizur Rahman for 46 off 33, studded by four fours and three sixes.
The likes of Lendl Simmons, Ravi Bopara and Alauddin Babu failed to hit big shot toward the end and so they were left satisfied with a total that was not enough, especially when dew came into the play.
Ingram was dismissed in the last over after hitting nine fours and three sixes for his 89 from 63.
Mustafizur Rahman returned to form with 3-23 from his four overs while Sunil Narine and Tanvir Islam took one wicket apiece.