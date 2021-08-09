Conditions in Bangladesh is really difficult, says Dan Christian

Australia all-rounder Dan Christian has admitted that the conditions in the on-going T20I series against Bangladesh have been really difficult and he has not faced anything like this in his career.

Christian scored 39 off 15 balls, including five sixes in an over against Shakib Al Hasan, in the fourth T20I against Bangladesh, helping Australia register their first win of the series. The visitors were put in a spot of bother even when chasing a score like 105.