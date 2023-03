The rating for the Indore pitch used for this month's third Test between India and Australia has been upgraded to "below average" after an appeal by the Indian cricket board, the sports' world body said Monday.

The International Cricket Council had rated the viciously turning deck "poor", after the match ended midway on day three with Australia winning by nine wickets.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) filed a review appeal in their attempt to overturn the rating and three demerit points.