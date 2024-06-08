ICC T20 World Cup
We gave 120pc, should have won the match easily: Najmul Shanto
Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto said his team gave 120 per cent on the field and should have won the match with ease easily.
"Our body language was great. We gave our 120 per cent. We have been setting different game plans over the last 10-15 days. The fielders were on point on the field today. Our bowlers have bowled really well, but on a wicket like this we should have won this easily,” Najmul Hossain Shanto told the post-match press conference.
The Bangladesh captain also credited Liton Das and Towhid Ridoy for the timely innings that saw Bangladesh home.
“Getting into runs was very important for Litton. He's been struggling a bit recently, but today he showed his skill at the right time. I think he batted really well. Hridoy was really courageous. the way he played that over really helped us," he said.
Meanwhile, Sri Lanka captain Wanindu Hasaranga said their batsmen batted really well in the first 8-10 overs. But the sudden collapse in the middle order cost them the match.
Had they added 30-40 more runs, they might overpowers the opponents with their bowling strength, he remarked.
“We all know our main strength is in bowling. In particular, our bowling attack has the capability protect a total of 150-160 runs in this format. We've lost the first two games in a row. We bowled with all of our four strike bowlers. They did a decent job today. But we had to use part-timers for four overs,"
Bangladesh spinner Rishad Hossain won the player of the match award for his career-best T20I figures of 3-22.
"The pitch was good, I tried my best. [On the hat-trick ball] Yeah I tried to bowl it as normal, did my best," he said.