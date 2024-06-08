We gave 120pc, should have won the match easily: Najmul Shanto

Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto said his team gave 120 per cent on the field and should have won the match with ease easily.

"Our body language was great. We gave our 120 per cent. We have been setting different game plans over the last 10-15 days. The fielders were on point on the field today. Our bowlers have bowled really well, but on a wicket like this we should have won this easily,” Najmul Hossain Shanto told the post-match press conference.

The Bangladesh captain also credited Liton Das and Towhid Ridoy for the timely innings that saw Bangladesh home.

“Getting into runs was very important for Litton. He's been struggling a bit recently, but today he showed his skill at the right time. I think he batted really well. Hridoy was really courageous. the way he played that over really helped us," he said.