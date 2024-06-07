If we can keep our cool, we'll win: Najmul Shanto

Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto emphasised on executing the plans with a 'cool mind' to make a good start to the T20 World Cup as his side gears up for Sri Lankan challenge.

The Tigers have been in the receiving end following their consistently bad performance but there was hype that they could beat Sri Lanka in their opening game.

The belief was basically bolstered by Sri Lanka's abysmal performance in their first game against South Africa. They tasted a six-wicket defeat after being bowled out for just 77 and the manner in which they lost is believed to make them morally down.

However, Shanto wants to focus on their game only, rather than thinking about Sri Lanka much.

"We are not thinking about what they think, what is going through their mind but we are thinking about ourselves and playing with our strength and yes, they didn't have a good match but we are not thinking about how they feel," Shanto said ahead of the game.