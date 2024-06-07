T20 World Cup
If we can keep our cool, we'll win: Najmul Shanto
Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto emphasised on executing the plans with a 'cool mind' to make a good start to the T20 World Cup as his side gears up for Sri Lankan challenge.
The Tigers have been in the receiving end following their consistently bad performance but there was hype that they could beat Sri Lanka in their opening game.
The belief was basically bolstered by Sri Lanka's abysmal performance in their first game against South Africa. They tasted a six-wicket defeat after being bowled out for just 77 and the manner in which they lost is believed to make them morally down.
However, Shanto wants to focus on their game only, rather than thinking about Sri Lanka much.
"We are not thinking about what they think, what is going through their mind but we are thinking about ourselves and playing with our strength and yes, they didn't have a good match but we are not thinking about how they feel," Shanto said ahead of the game.
"All four matches are important in the tournament. I personally don't want to see this match (against Sri Lanka) differently. Of course, it is a very important match and we all know that. So, instead of thinking much, it is very important to execute as we have prepared and the plan we have made. It is important how we can execute the plans with a cool mind on that particular day."
Shanto knew well that Sri Lanka would come all guns blazing, considering the game as a 'do or die' match but he said that doesn't bother him much as he is focused on executing their plan well.
"The match will be very challenging for both teams. But the team that plays well on that day will win. It is a very important match for both teams. But as I said earlier, we should focus on executing the plan we have made without thinking much. We should not look too much in the front instead it is very important to be in the present moment. Everyone has prepared well. I hope everyone will execute the plan well," he remarked.
Ahead of the T20 World Cup, Bangladesh lost the three-match series to USA By 2-1 and then they suffered a 60-run defeat to India in the practice game. Overall their preparation was not ideal enough and the fans were disappointed to such an extent that they couldn't pin high hopes on the Tigers.
"Everyone has an expectation and everyone wants us to play good cricket. So, that will always be there. And we also want to play good cricket and present a good match to the people of Bangladesh. But, it is important to know how we are implementing our plan in that match and whether we are playing the match according to our strength. So, if we can play the match according to our strengths, we will definitely be able to present a very good match."
While Bangladesh bowling clicked consistently, it is the batting, specially the batting of the top order which is haunting Bangladesh always. But Shanto believes the batters will fix their problems when it will matter most.
"It's very true that the top-order batsmen didn't do well or they are not doing well. But tomorrow is completely a new day and as you said whoever has any lacks is working hard to fix things up. I think everyone is giving 100 per cent in practice and if you talk about improvement, everyone is in a good condition. Everyone is in a better position than before," he said.
"As much as we have seen in practice and we batted in the net, from that I think we are in a better position than before. Without worrying much about what happened before, tomorrow is a new day; we don't know who will play well or who will not. I think whoever starts well and gets set on the new day; it is his big responsibility to finish the game. We are working hard. As the batters have prepared themselves, if we can execute it, it will be a good match."