Mahmudullah's last-minute heroics guide Bangladesh to victory over Sri Lanka

A coordinated effort of first by the bowlers, then by the batsmen helped Bangladesh beat Bangladesh stuttered and stumbled before eventually scripting a two-wicket win over Sri Lanka in their T20 World Cup Group D match in Grand Prairie, Texas, on Saturday Dhaka time.

Set a modest target of 125, the Tigers were undone by disciplined Lankans bowling, slumping to 28 for three in the sixth over before Towhid Hridoy’s 40 off 20 balls (a four, four sixes) stole the spotlight from the power-hitting Liton Das (36 off 38 balls).