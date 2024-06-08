ICC T20 World Cup
Mahmudullah's last-minute heroics guide Bangladesh to victory over Sri Lanka
A coordinated effort of first by the bowlers, then by the batsmen helped Bangladesh beat Bangladesh stuttered and stumbled before eventually scripting a two-wicket win over Sri Lanka in their T20 World Cup Group D match in Grand Prairie, Texas, on Saturday Dhaka time.
Set a modest target of 125, the Tigers were undone by disciplined Lankans bowling, slumping to 28 for three in the sixth over before Towhid Hridoy’s 40 off 20 balls (a four, four sixes) stole the spotlight from the power-hitting Liton Das (36 off 38 balls).
Bangladesh fell for the Lankan bowling again losing four wickets in just five overs and slumping to 113 for eight in the eighteenth over, but experienced Mahmudullah (16 off 13 balls) took the helm and guided the Tigers to reach the target with an over to spare.
For Sri Lanka, Nuwan Thushara finished with 4-18 from his four overs.
More to follow....