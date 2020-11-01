Cricket’s Boxing Day Test likely to allow fans

“The Boxing Day Test of course is very different (to the Melbourne Cup) because that is some way off,” Victoria state premier Daniel Andrews told reporters.

“I am very confident that we will get a crowd at the MCG for the Boxing Day Test.

“I don’t know how big it will be but there will be a crowd, that’s the advice that I have, that’s what we’re working towards.”

More than 80,000 people attended day one of last year’s Boxing Day Test when New Zealand were playing.

India are set to play four Tests and a white-ball series against Australia over the coming months, although dates have yet to be confirmed amid wrangling over quarantine requirements.