Cricket’s Boxing Day Test likely to allow fans

AFP
Melbourne, Australia
Australia cricket captain Tim Paine (R) and India cricket captain Virat Kohli (L) pose with the Border Gavaskar trophy ahead of the first Test at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on 5 December 2018
Australia cricket captain Tim Paine (R) and India cricket captain Virat Kohli (L) pose with the Border Gavaskar trophy ahead of the first Test at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on 5 December 2018

Fans are expected to be allowed into the Melbourne Cricket Ground for the blockbuster Boxing Day Test between Australia and India, officials said Monday in a major boost for the series.

Australia’s second largest city has been under a coronavirus lockdown for months, and on Sunday a decision was made to bar spectators at next week’s Melbourne Cup horse race.

I am very confident that we will get a crowd at the MCG for the Boxing Day Test
Daniel Andrews, Victoria state premier

But on Monday officials announced an easing of restrictions after no new daily or deaths, opening the door to some good news for cricket fans.

Advertisement

“The Boxing Day Test of course is very different (to the Melbourne Cup) because that is some way off,” Victoria state premier Daniel Andrews told reporters.

“I am very confident that we will get a crowd at the MCG for the Boxing Day Test.

“I don’t know how big it will be but there will be a crowd, that’s the advice that I have, that’s what we’re working towards.”

More than 80,000 people attended day one of last year’s Boxing Day Test when New Zealand were playing.

India are set to play four Tests and a white-ball series against Australia over the coming months, although dates have yet to be confirmed amid wrangling over quarantine requirements.

Advertisement

Andrews’ comments are also good news for tennis fans with the Australian Open due to be held in the city from 18-31 January and organisers desperate to welcome spectators.

Big-ticket sporting events in Melbourne have been hit hard by the pandemic with the Australian Rules grand final played outside the city on Saturday for the first time in more than a century.

This year’s Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park was cancelled at the last minute in March as the city suffered its first cases of the virus.

More News

Bumrah, Boult propel Mumbai to big win over Delhi

Bumrah, Boult poses for photograph after propelling Mumbai to big win over Delhi Capitals on 31 October 2020

Gayle fined for breaching code of conduct in IPL

Gayle fined for breaching code of conduct in IPL

Chris Gayle first to hit 1,000 T20 sixes

West Indies Chris Gayle celebrates his double century during their World Cup match against Zimbabwe in Canberra on 24 February 2015

Bubble-weary Steve Smith concerned about players' mental health

Australia’s Steve Smith catches out England’s Eoin Morgan in the first T20 International against England at Ageas Bowl, Southampton, Britain on 4 September 2020