Perera cameo after Haris show makes it five in five for Sylhet

But the match turned on the penultimate over, when Perera hit a couple of fours and Akbar hit a six behind the keeper’s head off Pakistani pacer Salman Irshad to leave only three runs for the final over.
The pair scored the remaining runs off in the first two balls of the 20th over, taking Sylhet to 134-5 in 19.2 overs and secured their fifth straight win in the BPL.
Perera, who hit a six to finish the chase, remained unbeaten on 21 off 11 balls while Akbar was not out on 10 off five balls.
Dhaka skipper Nasir Hossain had a good day with both bat and ball. He scored 39 off 31 balls to help Dhaka recover from an early slump and post 128-7 before claiming 2-19 in his four overs.
But his all-round efforts went in vain.