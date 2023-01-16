Perera cameo after Haris show makes it five in five for Sylhet

Thisara Perera and Akbar Ali’s cameo after Mohammad Haris’ 44 off 32 balls helped Sylhet Strikers extend their undefeated streak in the ninth Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), as they defeated Dhaka Dominators by five wickets at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Monday.

The low-scoring match was seemingly headed towards Dhaka’s way, when Sylhet required 20 off the final two overs on a pitch where the ball was keeping low.

Both Perera and Akbar were new to the crease and batting on four and two respectively.