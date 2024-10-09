Joe Root: England’s elegant Test record-breaker

With an immaculate on drive for four, Joe Root surpassed Alastair Cook to become the highest run-scorer in English Test history, cementing his status as one of the greatest batsmen of the modern era.

Root’s innings in the first Test against Pakistan in Multan takes him past Cook’s total of 12,472 runs to fifth on the all-time list topped by India’s Sachin Tendulkar, with power to add.

The elegant Yorkshireman, 33, is a throwback to a different era of batting, an orthodox “touch” player who does not need to smash the ball around to score quickly.

Former England captain Cook hailed Root as “England’s greatest” and a “genius” when he surpassed his own record tally of 33 Test hundreds for England in August.