De Zorzi out for 177 as S Africa power to 413-5 against Bangladesh

Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam pegged back the visitors with three wickets in three overs after flattening David Bedingham’s leg stump to end a 116-run stand for the third wicket with De Zorzi with the score on 386.

Bedingham departed after a brisk 59 off 78 balls that contained two fours and four sixes.

His wicket prompted a mini-collapse as De Zorzi swiped across the line and was trapped lbw by Taijul to leave South Africa 391-4.

Wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne, who made a century in the first Test win in Mirpur, lasted just three balls before being out without adding to the score, also leg before.