India’s Kohli fumes at ‘invasion of privacy’ after hotel room video

India cricketer Virat Kohli on Monday said he was “paranoid about his privacy” after a stranger appeared to have filmed inside his hotel room in Perth.

The 33-year-old Kohli took to social media to slam the actions of the invader, who took video footage of the batsman’s belongings at the Crown Perth as India prepared for the ICC Twenty20 World Cup in Australia earlier this month.

“I understand that fans get very happy and excited seeing their favourite players and get excited to meet them and I’ve always appreciated that,” Kohli wrote to his 221 million followers on Instagram.