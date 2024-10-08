Mahmudullah announces retirement from T20I 

Mahmudullah made his T20 debut in 2007 and has since become a key figure in the Bangladesh squad. He represented the nation in 139 T20 matches, scoring 2,395 runs at an average of 23.48 and at an strike rate of 117.74.

He holds the record for most matches captained by a Bangladeshi in T20Is, leading in 43 games from 2018 to 2022.

Familiar for his role as a finisher, his 18-ball 43* against Sri Lanka in the Nidahas Trophy 2018 is considered one of the most memorable moments of his career.

However, Mahmudullah will continue to serve Bangladesh in ODIs.