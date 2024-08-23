Shadman anchors Bangladesh's good show against Pakistan

Bangladesh opener Shadman Islam missed a fighting hundred by just seven runs but still guided Bangladesh to an impressive 316-5 at close on day three of the first Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi on Friday.

The left-hander scored a patient 183-ball 93 to keep the visitors' chances of fighting out for a draw or pulling off a first-ever win over Pakistan in 14th Test match between the two oppositions.

At close, veteran batter Mushfiqur Rahim was 55 not out while Litton Das was 52 not out to further Bangladesh's progress, having added a solid 98 runs for the unfinished sixth wicket stand.