Dhaka League may change format

The new season of Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League may take place in May-June this year, Kazi Inam Ahmed, the chairman of the Cricket Committee of Dhaka Metropolis (CCDM), said on Tuesday.

Since hosting the regular league is not possible due to logistic issues, the board is considering replacing the regular 50-over format with a 20-over format, Ahmed said in a media statement.

The last season of the Dhaka league was postponed after the first round of the game due to Covid-19 outbreak. The board has been trying to host the league for a while now, reports news agency UNB.

It is the biggest source of income for cricketers who are not in the national team or are not considered for First-class cricket.