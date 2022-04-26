Dhawan hits 88 as Punjab prevail in tense finish

Shikhar Dhawan smashed an unbeaten 88 for Punjab Kings who withstood a batting blitz from Chennai Super Kings' Ambati Rayudu to seal an 11-run victory in a hard-fought IPL match on Monday.

Dhawan, playing his 200th match in the Indian Premier League, smashed nine fours and two sixes in his 59-ball knock to guide Punjab, who were put in to bat first at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, to 187-4.

Holders Chennai slipped to 40-3, but Rayudu took on the chase in his 39-ball 78, studded with six sixes, before being bowled by Kagiso Rabada who returned figures of 2-23.

Rayudu smashed three straight sixes and a four off Sandeep Sharma to raise hopes of a victory in a 23-run 16th over.