Dhawan hits 88 as Punjab prevail in tense finish

Skipper MS Dhoni attempted to repeat his pyrotechnics of the previous match when he scored 16 off the final four balls but this time 27 runs from the 20th over proved too big as Chennai closed 11 short.
"I think he (Rayudu) was batting brilliantly but we could have restricted them under 170-175," said Chennai skipper Ravindra Jadeja.
"I think not getting a good start in the first six (overs), we're not putting runs on the board in the first six. So we need to improve on that and come back strong."
Medium-pacer Rishi Dhawan, wearing an unusual mask to protect his face in the event of getting hit by the ball, kept his nerve in the final over to have Dhoni caught at midwicket by Jonny Bairstow.
Punjab bounced back from two straight losses while four-time champions Chennai slumped to their sixth loss in eight matches.
Earlier Shikhar Dhawan lost his opening partner and skipper Mayank Agarwal for 18 after a slow start before adding 110 for the second wicket with fellow left-hander Bhanuka Rajapaksa, who made 42.
Sri Lankan Rajapaksa survived two dropped chances on one and five and finished with two fours and two sixes in his 32-ball knock.
Dhawan put his patchy IPL form behind him, turning up the heat by smashing Mukesh Choudhary for three boundaries in one over. Shortly after he swept Dwaine Pretorius for another boundary to raise his 46th IPL half-century and second of the season.