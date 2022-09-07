Sri Lanka dent India's hopes in Asia Cup with six-wicket win in Super Four clash

Half-centuries by openers Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis helped Sri Lanka clinch a six-wicket win in a thrilling Super Four clash against India at the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 on Tuesday.

Sri Lanka are now a step closer to reaching the finals. On the other hand, India can sneak into the final by a miracle and their chances are now dependent on permutation and combinations that emerge from the matches of other teams.

Chasing 174, Sri Lanka got off to a fine start as openers Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis hit several boundaries and sixes. They helped their side cross 50-run mark in 5.2 overs.

At the end of six overs and the powerplay, Sri Lanka were 57/0, with Kusal Mendis (24*) and Pathum Nissanka (33*).

Both the openers continued to punish the Indian bowlers and survived two successive run-out attempts in the ninth over. Nissanka brought up his sixth half-century.

At the end of 10 overs, Sri Lanka was at 89/0, with Nissanka (50*) and Kusal Mendis (39*).