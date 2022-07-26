Mahedi ready to fill seniors' shoes in Zimbabwe

In the T20I series, Bangladesh will miss the service of senior players like Tamim Iqbal, who has recently retired from T20Is, and Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah, who have been rested for this series.

Test captain Shakib Al Hasan will miss the entire trip to Zimbabwe as he has taken leave from the tour for personal reasons. In their absence, a young team will take on Zimbabwe in the shortest format of the game.

“It’s inevitable that the senior players will leave the game one day,” Mahedi told the reporters on Tuesday.