Door open for test return: Moeen Ali

All-rounder Moeen Ali said he is open to playing test cricket again under new England coach Brendon McCullum.

The 34-year-old quit the long format last year with 2,914 runs and 195 wickets from 64 tests but still plays an important role in England's limited-overs sides.

Moeen said McCullum, who was put in charge of the test team last month, had sounded him out about a potential red-ball return.