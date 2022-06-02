Door open for test return: Moeen Ali

"Baz (McCullum) messaged me asking if I was 'in'," Moeen was quoted as saying by the Guardian newspaper after being awarded an OBE for his services to cricket.
"I have played with him in the Indian Premier League and really enjoyed the way he works.
"We spoke and he mentioned potentially, in the future, if there is a tour – or whenever, really – would I be available? I said 'call me at the time'. We’ll see.
"The door is open," added the Worcestershire player.
England begin a new era under McCullum and new test captain Ben Stokes later on Thursday when their three-test series against New Zealand gets underway at Lord's.
Moeen said he was looking forward to see what happens with England under the new leadership.
"And even though it’s sad Chris Silverwood went as head coach and Root stepped down as captain, it’s always exciting when there is a new chapter."