Rahul hits half-century as India beat West Indies to sweep series

Opener KL Rahul hit an unbeaten 58 as India beat the West Indies by seven wickets in the second Test to sweep the series 2-0 on Tuesday.

Chasing 121 for victory, India resumed on 63-1 and reached their target in the first session after losing two wickets on day five at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium.

West Indies skipper Roston Chase struck twice with his off-spin to send back overnight batter Sai Sudharsan for 39 and skipper Shubman Gill for 13.