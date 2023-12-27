Australia all out for 318 as Pakistan fight back

Australia resumed on 187-3 after a rain-marred opening day saw David Warner, Usman Khawaja and Steve Smith depart in overcast conditions conducive to seam bowling after Pakistan won the toss and elected to field.

But Labuschagne was a rock, digging in for an overnight 44 off 120 balls.

He padded up alongside Head on nine with the sun shining, smacking a boundary off Shaheen Shah Afridi in the opening over to signal Australia’s intent to get the scoreboard moving.

The explosive Head drove Hasan Ali to the ropes off his first ball and followed it up with another in the same over to quickly get in the groove.