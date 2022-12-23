Cricket

Dhaka Test

Shakib takes four wickets as Bangladesh bowl out India for 314

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of India's Axar Patel during the second day of the second Test between Bangladesh and India at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on 23 December, 2022AFP

Bangladesh wrapped up India’s first innings for 314 in the final session of the second day but only after the tourists ensured a healthy 87-run lead in the second Test of the two-Test series at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Friday.

The hosts claimed six wickets in the session, with skipper Shakib Al Hasan leading the way with four scalps.

But Rishabh Pant’s 93 off 104 balls and Shreyas Iyer’s 87 off 105 helped India take a lead on a Mirpur pitch that is playing more than a few tricks.

Taijul Islam finished as Bangladesh's joint most successful bowler along with Shakib, with figures of 4-74.

Earlier, India started the session on 226-4, with Pant and Iyer batting on 86 and 58 respectively.

Thankfully for Bangladesh, their partnership ended early in the session.

Pant edged a delivery from Mehidy Hasan Miraz to wicketkeeper Nurul Islam, who took the catch safely to break the mammoth and potentially match-turning 159-run stand between Pant and Iyer.

Shakib then joined the party, dismissing Axar Patel (four), Iyer and Ravichandran Ashwin (12) in quick succession to reduce India to 286-8.

Umesh Yadav and Jaydev Unadkat then made 14 runs each to push India's total beyond 300 before both Taijul and Shakib claimed their fourth wicket of the innings to bowl out India.

Bangladesh will now have to bat for nine overs before the scheduled close of play.

