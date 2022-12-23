Shakib takes four wickets as Bangladesh bowl out India for 314

Bangladesh wrapped up India’s first innings for 314 in the final session of the second day but only after the tourists ensured a healthy 87-run lead in the second Test of the two-Test series at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Friday.

The hosts claimed six wickets in the session, with skipper Shakib Al Hasan leading the way with four scalps.

But Rishabh Pant’s 93 off 104 balls and Shreyas Iyer’s 87 off 105 helped India take a lead on a Mirpur pitch that is playing more than a few tricks.