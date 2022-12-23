Shakib takes four wickets as Bangladesh bowl out India for 314

Taijul Islam finished as Bangladesh's joint most successful bowler along with Shakib, with figures of 4-74.
Earlier, India started the session on 226-4, with Pant and Iyer batting on 86 and 58 respectively.
Thankfully for Bangladesh, their partnership ended early in the session.
Pant edged a delivery from Mehidy Hasan Miraz to wicketkeeper Nurul Islam, who took the catch safely to break the mammoth and potentially match-turning 159-run stand between Pant and Iyer.
Shakib then joined the party, dismissing Axar Patel (four), Iyer and Ravichandran Ashwin (12) in quick succession to reduce India to 286-8.
Umesh Yadav and Jaydev Unadkat then made 14 runs each to push India's total beyond 300 before both Taijul and Shakib claimed their fourth wicket of the innings to bowl out India.
Bangladesh will now have to bat for nine overs before the scheduled close of play.